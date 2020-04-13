Merson: Man Utd switch is greater risk for Auba than staying at Arsenal

Paul Merson believes Arsenal have as much chance of silverware in the near future as Man Utd as he warns Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against a move to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old’s current contract with the Gunners expires at the end of next season, and it is thought the north London giants are considering cashing in on the player rather than losing him for nothing next summer.

Indeed, the president of the Gabon Football Association, Pierre Alain Mounguengui, believes Aubameyang needs to “secure a contract with a more ambitious club.”

Man Utd are understood to be among the clubs monitoring Aubameyang’s situation, but speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that given the striker’s age, he should consider his future very carefully.

“I was very fortunate to play for Arsenal for a long time and make no mistake about it, it’s a great club,” Merson said. “The grass is not always green on the other side, you have got to be careful.

“Aubameyang is at an age now where he will play every week for Arsenal. If he goes to, say, Manchester United or somewhere else, four or five bad games and you are out of the team.

“He’s going to play every week at Arsenal and when you are coming towards the end of your career, two or three years to go, you have got to enjoy your football and play.

“If I were Aubameyang’s agent I would be stressing that he is at one of the best clubs in the world, a phenomenal football club that has as much chance as anybody, bar Manchester City and Liverpool, winning something. For me, I would stay.”

Aubameyang’s future at The Emirates will largely depend on whether the Gunners are playing Champions League football next season.

If they fail to qualify for Europe’s elite cup competition then they will almost certainly need to sell a player who notched 17 Premier League goals before the current campaign was suspended.

