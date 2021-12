Merve Dincel of Turkey wins gold in senior taekwondo.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Merve Dincel of Turkey won gold in the Women’s Open world championships in Riyadh on Saturday.

Dincel defeated Alma Perez Parrado of Spain in the women’s 53 kg final, according to the Turkish Taekwondo Federation.

In the Saudi capital, the 2021 World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships came to a close on Nov.

28.

*Ankara-based writer Can Erozden