Messi and three other PSG players have COVID-19 in their bodies.

The Argentine forward and his PSG teammates who tested positive are being held in isolation, according to the Paris club.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, according to his club.

“Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala are the four players who tested positive for Covid-19,” Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) said in a statement.

According to the French club, all of the players who tested positive were placed in isolation, as per protocol.

PSG star Neymar will continue his treatment in Brazil until January, according to the club.

“His return to training is still expected in about three weeks,” the statement continued.

Neymar, 29, has been a PSG forward since 2017 and was diagnosed with “a sprained left ankle with ligament damage” in late November, according to the club.

He was expected to be out for six to eight weeks, according to reports.

Messi, 34, has six goals and five assists in 16 appearances for PSG this season, having joined the French club in August.