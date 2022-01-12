Messi isn’t good enough to win the Champions League for PSG, and Mbappe needs to shed his politician persona, according to Man United legend Patrice Evra.

Messi isn’t good enough to win the Champions League for PSG, and Mbappe needs to shed his politician persona, according to Man Utd legend Patrice Evra.

PATRICE EVRA believes Lionel Messi will not lead PSG to Champions League glory.

After losing in the semi-finals and final in the previous two years, the former Manchester United player believes PSG must adopt a winning mentality in Europe.

Despite the addition of four-time winner Messi, Evra believes that winning the trophy will require a strong team effort.

“They recruited Messi, but he is not the one who will make them win the Champions League,” he said in an interview with Le Parisien.

“It’s a collective, a collective mental state of the entire team.”

It’s not easy; I’ve played in five finals and lost four of them.”

Evra also believes Kylian Mbappe will play a key role in PSG’s European success, but has warned the forward to put the team first.

He also gave the 23-year-old some advice, telling him to shed his clean-cut persona.

“He’s a smart guy.”

Kylian sneaking away is something I’d love to see.

“I think he’s overly formatted.”

I adore him, but he’s far too spotless and conceals something.

I get the feeling I’m listening to a politician when I hear him speak.

“On the field, I hope he thinks about the team rather than his own personal goals, because the team, not the player, is the star.”

Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Mbappe.

With only six months left on his contract, this may be his last chance to win the Champions League with PSG.

