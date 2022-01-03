Messi puts his YES for Covid-19 to the test, Chelsea may sell THREE midfielders, and Mbappe receives an update.

Messi puts his YES for Covid-19 to the test, Chelsea may sell THREE midfielders, and Mbappe gets an update.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER PERIOD HAS STARTED!

Chelsea have been hampered by injuries and Covid cases, but reports suggest THREE midfielders – including Hakim Ziyech – are available for purchase to raise funds.

Meanwhile, Tuchel will hold a meeting with Romelu Lukaku after the striker made headlines by claiming he was ‘not happy’ at Chelsea.

In a shocking interview, the Belgian striker also stated that he would be open to returning to Inter Milan in the future, which Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho described as “not helpful.”

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

We also have the most up-to-date information on Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher’s shocking link to PSG.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Rudiger is a wanted criminal.

According to reports, Antonio Rudiger has held talks with four top European clubs about a free transfer.

Despite Chelsea’s efforts, the German has a half-year left on his current contract and has yet to extend it.

Rudiger, 28, is now free to negotiate a free transfer abroad after reaching the final six months of his contract.

Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, according to Sky Sports, have all begun negotiations with his representatives.

It is expected to complete a pre-contract agreement this month, securing the centre-back’s departure from Stamford Bridge.

However, it is also claimed that Rudiger has not ruled out staying at Chelsea.

Lukaku is “surprised” by the backlash.

According to reports, Romelu Lukaku was advised not to do his recent bombshell interview but is still surprised by the backlash.

The Belgian, 28, created a stir when he stated that if Inter Milan offered him a new contract last summer, he would ‘100%’ accept it.

According to football journalist Dean Jones, Lukaku was advised against doing the interview with Sky Italia.

And he is said to have been’surprised’ by the ‘brutal’ fallout, especially since it was ‘not his intention’ to begin pushing for a Stamford Bridge exit in the first place.

The situation has reportedly been backed up by Thomas Tuchel’s handling of the situation…

