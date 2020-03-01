Messi recruits partners for the classic

A good part of Barcelona’s options to take the Bernabéu again (the Catalans have four consecutive victories in the white feud) pass through the feet of Leo Messi, the authentic black beast of the Chamartín team. The Argentine is the culé that adds more classics (42) and the player who has scored the most goals in the Spanish match of maximum rivalry (26). Legends like Di Stéfano, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl or Puskas do not reach twenty goals. «We would love to see you play another 43 games. I don’t know the statistics regarding effectiveness. He is a tremendously important player and hopefully this Sunday he will take advantage of a great game, ”explains Quique Setién, who two months ago was walking with the cows and watching“ this game from the couch ”.

After warning that Barcelona will suffer in Europe, Messi wants to strengthen a new League (it would be nine out of twelve) at the Bernabéu. The triumph culé would move Madrid to five points plus the goal average in case of a tie. For this you need partners to help you in the always complicated company. The loss of Luis Suarez, the player who has given more assistance (38, only surpassed by Alves, who gave him 42), is a setback he hopes to solve with new support. In this sense, the recovery of Jordi Alba is fundamental, which has shortened the terms of his convalescence. The side received the medical discharge to enter the call. The understanding between the two is total, as the statistics show. “The connections between Leo and Jordi are life insurance for the team,” said Ernesto Valverde during his time as Barca coach. Today they will coincide again on Bernabéu grass, where the two perpetrated the Barca victory in the extension, in the 2016-17 season. «It is easy to understand the best in the world. We have always looked for each other and being both left-handers helps us, ”Alba reveals to make sense of this connection.

The good moment that Antoine Griezmann is going through (14 goals this season) allows him to sit at the moment in the table of Messi. The Frenchman, who justifies his little feeling with the Rosario by the demarcation he occupies, excessively to the right, is specializing with the Barca shirt to open the score for the Catalan team. And, in addition, it arrives after achieving the important draw in Naples this past Tuesday. Players like Ansu Fati or Braithwaite oppose also having a leading role that Arturo Vidal has eclipsed in the last clashes. .