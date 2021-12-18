Messi vs. Pep Guardiola is expected to draw a large crowd.

The Round of 16 of the Champions League will be held in February and March.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Monday, giving football fans another Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry.

The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, was attended by former Zenit and Arsenal winger Andrei Arshavin.

In a two-legged knockout format, the Champions League’s last 16 stages will be held in February and March 2022.

For both clubs’ superstars, Messi and Ronaldo, the Manchester United match was one of the most intriguing.

The rivalry between these two dates back to their days in Spain, when Argentine forward Messi, 34, was a regular for Barcelona and Portuguese national Ronaldo, 36, was a regular for Real Madrid.

In the Spanish La Liga, Messi and Ronaldo faced off at least twice a season, as the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “El Clasico” (The Classic).

Messi is now playing for PSG after joining the French club from his boyhood club Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo left Juventus in Italy this year to rejoin Manchester United, his old club.

From 2009 to 2018, Ronaldo was a member of Real Madrid.

In a separate match, Chelsea of England will face Lille of France in the last 16 stage of the Champions League.

The 2022 Champions League final was set to take place on May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, the home stadium of Russian club Zenit.

Many 2018 FIFA World Cup matches were held at this venue.

16 finalists

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Benfica (Portugal).

Manchester City (England) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain).

Liverpool (England) – Salzburg (Austria)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs Inter Milan (Italy)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Sporting (Portugal)

Lille vs. Chelsea (England)

Manchester United (England) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)