Messi will punish Real, Liverpool will defeat Inter, and Manchester United will defeat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 predictions.

The Champions League is back, and the big teams have been kept apart with the exception of the PSG vs Real Madrid glamour match.

After a four-week hiatus, the Champions League returns with eight last-16 matches spread over four weeks.

The biggest clubs have been kept apart for the most part, with Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon, and Villarreal all attempting to advance against European heavyweights – don’t hold your breath.

There is one significant exception to this rule.

Mauricio Pochettino was hired by Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League, but he will face Real Madrid, the club that many believe he will one day coach.

Is this Kylian Mbappe’s last chance to seal a summer transfer to Spain?

The glamour match, with both clubs bemoaning their misfortune of being drawn against each other.

Let’s frame this as a battle of opposites: tradition vs. new money, grand Champions League history vs. rampant European ambitions, the club that shunned its Galactico era vs. the New Galacticos, the most successful manager in the competition’s modern history vs. a man still fighting to prove his place in the upper echelon of club management.

As a result, it’s nearly impossible to predict the outcome of this match.

Despite all of PSG’s progress in Europe, which culminated in a two-leg quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich last season, the suspicion is that their seasons only come alive in the spring, and it can take time for them to get back into football that matters.

Are they truly capable of defeating such Champions League savvy, and will the outcome of this match determine Mbappe’s future?

Prediction: PSG will just about win it, most likely thanks to a Lionel Messi free-kick.

Dynamo Kiev, Monaco, Basel, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Sporting have been Manchester City’s last seven Champions League last-16 opponents.

By winning your group, you can make your own luck, but City have easily avoided the best of the best at this stage.

Sporting have dropped eight points in their last six Primeira Liga games after conceding nine goals in two group games against Ajax in the autumn.

City’s home record in Europe is generally good (except for a 5-1 loss to Ajax in September), but they should be able to qualify.

