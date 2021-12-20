Mesut Ozil, an ex-Arsenal midfielder, scored for the second game in a row, but was fortunate to avoid a red card for a horrific tackle against Besiktas.

Mesut Ozil, an ex-Arsenal midfielder, scored for the second game in a row, but was unlucky not to be sent off for a horrific tackle against Besiktas.

MESUT OZIL has scored in consecutive games for the second time this season, but escaped a red card after a horrific tackle.

But it wasn’t enough to earn Fenerbahce three points against Besiktas, who believe the former Arsenal player should have been sent off.

Ozil scored the first goal in this bitter Istanbul derby on 14 minutes, after scoring in the 3-2 defeat to Gaziantep the previous time out.

Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty, which the captain dutifully converted.

Ozil, 33, took a leisurely stroll up to the penalty spot and casually dispatched the ball into the bottom corner, fooling the goalkeeper.

His seventh goal of the season, and his fourth in the last six games, elicited wild celebrations at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

However, Besiktas, who started Michy Batshuayi and Miralem Pjanic, were irritated that Ozil played the entire 90 minutes.

Emre Kocadag, the club’s vice-president, believes the former Germany international could have been sent off.

With 23 minutes remaining, Ozil tussled with Besiktas midfielder Necip Uysal, planting his studs into his knee.

The referee did not only not send Ozil off, but he also did not award a foul, despite the fact that Uysal had to be substituted due to the wild kick out.

“It was a fun derby,” Kocadag said.

We dominated the game from start to finish and performed admirably.

“However, the referee’s errors marred the battle.

“Firat Aydinus did not direct the match; instead, he oversaw it.

For us, the penalty isn’t a penalty.

“We returned and watched a fight in which we were partners and were influenced by the referee’s errors and missed decisions.

“Aydinus didn’t hand out a lot of yellow cards.

“Attila Szalai and Miguel Crespo may have five or six cards each.”

Perhaps it was a direct red card for Mesut that Ozil did not receive.”

Fenerbahce received two yellow cards from 20 fouls – Szalai and Serdar Aziz, who squared up to Batshuayi – but Besiktas received five cautions from just 12 fouls, leaving the visitors fuming.

Josef de Souza equalized on 25 minutes, canceling out Ozil’s penalty.

However, the visitors were only tied for five minutes before Mergim Berisha put Fenerbahce back in front.

De Souza, on the other hand, scored his second goal of the game just before the hour mark, and the game ended 2-2.

Fenerbahce now has 28 points from 17 games…

