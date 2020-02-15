Mesut Ozil refuses to be drawn on his long-term Arsenal future

Mesut Ozil has admitted he does not know what his future will hold when his Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2021.

The 31-year-old playmaker will become a free agent next year and the former Germany international does not know if he will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has become an Arsenal regular again under Mikel Arteta after falling out of favour during the last few months of Unai Emery’s reign.

However, he is not sure if he will remain at the Gunners past next summer

Speaking to The National, Ozil said of his Arsenal future: ‘After this season I have one more year, so after that I will know because I can’t see the future.

‘The thing I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let’s see what happens.

‘What I know is that I will give everything for this club, for my team-mates.

‘We’ve had a difficult season, but we want to win games again, to take points, to maybe be in the top four at the end of the season.

‘Our goal is to be in Champions League. This year we had difficult times, but I think we’re in a good way.’

Ozil has admitted he experienced a difficult time under Emery but he is now enjoying his football again following the appointment of former team-mate Arteta in December.

He added: ‘My personal goal was always to stay healthy and help the team. This is my goal this season, as well.

‘Of course, I had a difficult time under Unai, so I didn’t play. Right now, I’m happy, I’m playing. And let’s see.’

Arsenal face Newcastle at home on Sunday following their winter break.