Miami Dolphins unveil plans to host 15,000 spectators for games while maintaining social distancing

The Miami Dolphins on Monday unveiled plans to host games while maintaining social-distancing guidelines during the pandemic while the NFL has moved five regular season matchups scheduled for London and Mexico City back to the United States.

Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel told Good Morning America on Monday that Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is preparing to host games during the COVID-19 outbreak, albeit with a reduced crowd and social-distancing requirements.

Rather than the stadium’s 65,326 capacity, the team is considering allowing 15,000 fans to games amid the pandemic. Color-coded stickers on the concourses and outside the gates will help spectators to stay distanced while in and around the stadium.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Hard Rock Stadium hopes to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation, which would certify that the facility meets worldwide cleaning industry standards regarding infectious disease prevention work practices.

‘When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we’re doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible,’ Garfinkel told the Sun-Sentinel. ‘We didn’t want to create our own standard, we wanted to be accountable to the most credible third-party standard that exists.

‘Working with the GBAC ensures compliances with critical guidelines for the highest standard of cleanliness, and it is our hope that other venues will follow suit as we navigate through these unprecedented times.’

The NFL has been less impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak than other leagues, but the draft was conducted virtually over the internet last month after being moved out of Las Vegas amid the pandemic.

The 2020 season is scheduled to start on time, and the league is expected to release schedules this week, but off-season team activities, mini-camp, and training camp could all be impacted by the pandemic.

The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to US stadiums, the league announced Monday.

In a statement, the league explained it is moving all games to the United States ‘in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams’ stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans.

All five regular-season games will be played at the stadiums of the host teams.

There were two home games scheduled for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Opponents had not been announced.

The NFL has staged regular-season matches in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.

Mexico City has had a regular-season game in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The league is set to release the full schedule this week and is planning on adhering to it, though contingencies are being discussed as a safeguard against the pandemic.