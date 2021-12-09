Micah Parsons, a star for the Dallas Cowboys, is injured.

Micah Parsons, a star for the Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with an injury.

Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie sensation, was limited in practice today ahead of a crucial NFC East matchup against the Washington Football Team.

With a hip injury, Parsons, who has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL, let alone the rookie class, was added to the injury report.

The only two Cowboys who were “limited” today were him and backup tight end Sean McKeon.

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Dealing With An Injury

#Cowboys add rookie Micah Parsons to the injury report with a hip injury. pic.twitter.com/YACERfTWOi — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 9, 2021