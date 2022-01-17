Micah Parsons Expresses His Strong Feelings About Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons Expresses His Dissatisfaction With Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons, a star rookie, does not want anyone to doubt Dak Prescott’s leadership ability.

Since the Cowboys’ humiliating 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Prescott’s character has been questioned.

Following the game, the franchise quarterback expressed his support for fans who hurled objects at officials.

Although it was unforgivable coming from an NFL quarterback, it does not accurately reflect Prescott’s overall character.

After the game, Parson defended his quarterback and praised him as a great leader.

“Dak didn’t say much; instead, he approached everyone one by one.

Dak, I believe, consistently leads this team well.

Dak never puts his head down, whether things are going well or badly.

He has a wonderful demeanor all of the time.

Dak taught me something as a rookie, when I first arrived at OTAs, exhausted.

I’m head down in the locker room.

“Dak came up to me and said, ‘Life your head up, rook,’ even though no one knew what I could possibly be at the time.

You want to set a better example than anyone else.’ So, regardless of whether you’re an important piece or not, it speaks volumes about the type of person Dak is.

Dak believes that everyone is on an equal footing.

“He even came into the locker room and said, ‘Everyone, let’s throw (dollar)500 in, because the practice squad doesn’t get the same check (for the playoffs).’ You know Dak is a leader on and off the field.”

With him, it’s all about the details.

I don’t think I’d want anyone else to lead me except Dak.

Dak has always been like a big brother to me, and he took me under his wing from the beginning.

“I regard him in the same way that I regard my older brother.”

I admire Dak and am looking forward to doing battle with him again in the coming years.”

Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear