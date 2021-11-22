Micah Parsons has a telling admission from Patrick Mahomes.

Micah Parsons has been everything the Dallas Cowboys could have hoped for and more through 11 weeks.

The Cowboys originally drafted Parson’s to play middle linebacker, but he was forced to move to the edge due to injury.

They might have also unlocked something.

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, took notice.

Following the game on Sunday, the Super Bowl MVP praised the rookie.

“[Michah Parsons] is a unique player,” Mahomes said to the media.

“To be able to play [defensive end]and be that good of a [linebacker],” he said.

“In this league, there aren’t many guys like that.”

“He has a strong motor; he chased me down on that sack… He was in there the entire game, battling and battling.”

Parsons tied Demarcus Ware for the most sacks by a rookie in Cowboys history on Sunday.

The rookie defensive end has 62 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles in ten games.

It’s hard to believe Parson’s selection was merely a consolation prize for Dallas in last year’s draft.

Prior to Denver’s acquisition of star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the Cowboys were interested in him.

Jerry Jones and his staff are unlikely to complain.

Micah Parsons is the early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, if his current form continues, the 22-year-old could be a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

