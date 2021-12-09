Trending
Micah Parsons’ news shocked the NFL world on Thursday.

Micah Parsons, a rookie linebacker, was listed on the Dallas Cowboys’ second injury report of the week.

Parsons was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Along with backup tight end Sean McKeon (neck) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle), he was one of three Cowboys to be designated as “limited.”

Because he wasn’t listed on Dallas’ injury report on Wednesday, it’s unclear when the first-year linebacker was hurt.

Thankfully, the Cowboys don’t appear to be too concerned about Parsons’ injury, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, who reports that he is “just sore.”

