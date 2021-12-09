Micah Parsons’ news shocked the NFL world on Thursday.

The NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Micah Parsons’ Micah Parsons’ Micah Parsons’ Micah Parsons’

Micah Parsons, a rookie linebacker, was listed on the Dallas Cowboys’ second injury report of the week.

Parsons was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Along with backup tight end Sean McKeon (neck) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle), he was one of three Cowboys to be designated as “limited.”

Because he wasn’t listed on Dallas’ injury report on Wednesday, it’s unclear when the first-year linebacker was hurt.

Thankfully, the Cowboys don’t appear to be too concerned about Parsons’ injury, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, who reports that he is “just sore.”

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Micah Parsons News

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Micah Parsons News

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons was limited today because of a hip injury — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2021

Exhale: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hip) was added to the injury report today as limited participant, but sources expressed no concern. “He’s just sore,” one said. Another source: “He should be fine.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

The Cowboys curse continues https://t.co/ycCZk6pGE7 — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) December 9, 2021