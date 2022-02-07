Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn’s Return To The Cowboys

For a time, it appeared that the Dallas Cowboys would be in the market for new offensive and defensive coordinators on both sides of the ball.

That does not appear to be the case any longer.

Dan Quinn was one of those coordinators, and he had a number of head coaching interviews around the league.

In some cases, he was even regarded as a finalist.

Micah Parsons Reacts To Dan Quinn’s Return To Cowboys

And so the Dallas Cowboys now get to keep both their coordinators, OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn. https://t.co/OXyWoiZRo3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022