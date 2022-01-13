Trending
Micah Parsons’ Open Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Micah Parsons, a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys, has developed a knack for memorable quotes.

The rookie linebacker and his team will face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

On Wednesday, Parsons gave one of his trademark headline-inducing soundbites when asked about the Niners’ unique brand of “bully ball.”

“I’m from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where bullies are bullied.

Every gym has a bully… Someone will have to stand up and fight at some point.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, he said, “I ain’t never back down from a challenge.”

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Honest Admission

