Micah Parsons’ Open Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Micah Parsons’ Honest Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Micah Parsons, a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys, has developed a knack for memorable quotes.

The rookie linebacker and his team will face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

On Wednesday, Parsons gave one of his trademark headline-inducing soundbites when asked about the Niners’ unique brand of “bully ball.”

“I’m from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where bullies are bullied.

Every gym has a bully… Someone will have to stand up and fight at some point.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, he said, “I ain’t never back down from a challenge.”

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Honest Admission

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Honest Admission

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was told the 49ers offense likes to play “bully ball. Parsons: “I’m from Harrisburg where the bullies get bullied. There’s a bully in every gym. …At one point, it’s going to take somebody to stand up and fight. I ain’t ever back down from a challenge.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 12, 2022