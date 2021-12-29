Micah Parsons reveals what motivates him.

Micah Parsons Discloses His Motivational Watchlist

As the Cowboys prepare for a postseason run, rookie standout Micah Parsons has discovered some new motivational tactics. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Parsons revealed that his newfound motivation comes from… Animal Planet?

“Micah Parsons said he has been studying more animal videos for motivation,” according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

He was looking for an animal for Trevon Diggs because he was the lion.

He finally decided on an eagle.

‘He owns the sky, and I own the ground,’ says the narrator.

