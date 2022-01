Micah Parsons Seems To Be In Good Shape After Leaving The Game

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys were given a scare recently when rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was forced to be evaluated for an injury.

After he and 49ers left tackle Trent Williams accidentally slammed helmets together, Parsons left the game and was taken to the blue medical tent.

When the explosive defender was attempting to sack San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it happened.