Trending
Infosurhoy

Micah Parsons’ Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

0
By on Sports

Micah Parsons’ Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

On Sunday, Micah Parsons is putting on an incredible show in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys have a 18-0 lead over the Football Team.

The Cowboys’ defense, led by Parsons, is a big reason for this.

Dallas is up 18-0 on Washington, and Parsons has two sacks on the day, including a strip sack that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

He’s only a rookie, but he’s already a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Right now, he and Steelers star TJ Watt may be the two frontrunners.

You’ll have a hard time stopping Parsons.

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Performance On Sunday

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Performance On Sunday

Comments are closed.