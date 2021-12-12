Micah Parsons’ Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Micah Parsons’ Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

On Sunday, Micah Parsons is putting on an incredible show in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys have a 18-0 lead over the Football Team.

The Cowboys’ defense, led by Parsons, is a big reason for this.

Dallas is up 18-0 on Washington, and Parsons has two sacks on the day, including a strip sack that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

He’s only a rookie, but he’s already a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Right now, he and Steelers star TJ Watt may be the two frontrunners.

You’ll have a hard time stopping Parsons.

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Performance On Sunday

Cowboys lionbacker Micah Parsons is up to 12 sacks this season. Two today in first half. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

This Lionbacker is amazing. Forget Rookie of the Year, DPOY looks possible, too. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) December 12, 2021

MICAH PARSONS IS UNREAL. Forces the fumble that’s returned for a Cowboys TD 💪 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/aqexB5vKs6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

Forgot Defensive Rookie of the Year. Could Micah Parsons win Defensive PLAYER of the Year? pic.twitter.com/s4yuL402TL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 12, 2021

MICAH PARSONS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR/CENTURY/ALL TIME!!!!!!! — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 12, 2021

Micah Parsons stating his case for Defensive Player of the Year. Not just the rookie award. Two sacks today. Now has 12 on the season. A real threat to Jevon Kearse’s rookie record of 14. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021