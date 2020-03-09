Micah Richards bemoans lack of ‘hunger’ from Manchester City after Manchester United defeat

Micah Richards has admitted that the Manchester derby has lost its bite and bemoaned Manchester City’s lack of desire following their defeat to Manchester United.

The Premier League champions fell to a 2-0 defeat to arch rivals United in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay’s strikes the difference.

And Richards, who played for City between 2005 and 2015, expressed his concerns for City who showed a lack of hunger for much of the contest.

‘It does hurt, but for me it doesn’t really feel like a derby anymore,’ he said on Sky Sports. ‘There weren’t that many challenges going in. City played possession football without creating too much.

‘People will say it wasn’t such an important game for City as it was for United, but to the City fans it is. This is a game that you want to win. Today I just thought we were a bit passive.

‘I don’t want to question the hunger but it’s a derby, it’s different. When you come from City, this is a big game, and tonight it didn’t feel like that for me.’

Meanwhile, former United captain Gary Neville said City were missing something from their game as Guardiola’s men fell to another defeat.

‘I think when a team has been used to winning the league and they can’t win the league it is demoralising,’ he said. ‘Something is just missing. I think that’s all it was today for City.’

Neville went on to explain the huge confidence boost Sunday’s win can do for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are well in the hunt for the top four.

‘There is not many times over the last few years where I’ve seen the stadium bouncing like that, where the whole stadium’s at it,’ he said. ‘It’s a rare moment but it was a good day for United. They needed it as well.

‘It still doesn’t give them what they want in terms of a top four place or a Champions League spot or anything like that, but it was a big moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and those players because they are more confident and they’re a bit more positive about what they’re doing.’