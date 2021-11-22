Micah Richards explains why Roy Keane is the last man in the world who could manage Manchester United and make Sky Sports pundits laugh out loud.

After sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday, the Red Devils are looking for a new manager.

SunSport has exclusively revealed how United contacted Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

Before joining Tottenham, Sky Sports pundit Richards believes United should have appointed Antonio Conte.

And, speaking on Super Sunday, the former Manchester City right-back was perplexed when Robbie Keane said that his Irish compatriot Keane could do a job at Old Trafford.

He stated that it would never happen because Keane has criticized several members of United’s current squad, including Harry Maguire, Fred, and Luke Shaw.

“Roy Keane, I’m throwing Roy Keane’s name into the hat,” Robbie said when asked who should be the new United manager by presenter Dave Jones.

“Roy’ll take care of it,” says the narrator.

“Give it to Keane,” Richards responded.

Allow Keane to play until the end of the season.”

“Roy Keane and Gary Neville as his assistant,” Jamie Redknapp interjected.

“Wouldn’t that be the ultimate dream?”

Would you join them, you’d love it?”

“It wouldn’t be a dream,” he replied.

Most likely not at this time.

Roy Keane would make an excellent manager, in my opinion.

“I’m not saying he wouldn’t be able to do it.”

He’s slagged off half the dressing room, and I’m talking about the relationship with the players.”

“That doesn’t matter,” Redknapp joked.

“I believe it was the entire dressing room.”

Keane isn’t the only United legend to criticize the team, with Wayne Rooney blaming the players for Solskjaer’s dismissal.

“I was so disappointed watching that game on Saturday,” said the Derby manager.

“As a manager, you know you can prepare, shape, and set up your team, but some of those performances are unacceptable.”

There’s none.

“I saw players flailing their arms, handing the ball over, and blaming others.”

It’s inexcusable.

If that was my team or my players doing that, I’d be furious.

“Manchester United is one of, if not the, biggest clubs in the world.

Those players are in a unique position to represent them.

“They need to show more, in my opinion, with the players they have.”

I’m not saying they have to win the league or the Champions League; all I’m saying is they need to do more, to show…

