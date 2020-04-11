Michael Avenatti temporarily released from New York prison for COVID-19

Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has time to try to blackmail Nike, has been temporarily released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York because he fears he may be contracted by a California judge on COVID-19 late friday.

Avenatti must be quarantined for 14 days at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to ensure that he is not infected with the coronavirus before he can return to Los Angeles for 90 days. His $ 1 million deposit was paid by Hubert Bromma, author of the book How To Invest In Offshore Real Estate And Pay Little Or No Tax. He will be limited to the personal residence of his childhood friend, Jay Manheimer, in Venice, California.

Avenatti first applied to the court for his release so that he could avoid “catastrophic health consequences” in early April. He said he had pneumonia six months earlier that made him susceptible to COVID-19.

However, Judge James V. Selna of the US District Court in Santa Ana said he was “a danger to the community” and could not be released unless he could deposit a $ 1 million bond that secured by at least half a million real estate or hard assets.

At the time, Avenatti’s attorney, H. Dean Steward, told the judge, “Honestly, your honor, we cannot do this.” It is unclear what obligation Avenatti now has towards the author Bromma, who secured the loan.

One of the terms of his release, as set out in The Daily Beast’s court order, is the need to obtain prior travel authorization and wear an ankle watch bracelet. He is not allowed to leave Manheimer’s house and is prohibited from using the Internet, opening bank or credit card accounts or making transactions worth more than $ 500.

Avenatti represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump. He was later found guilty of wire fraud, extortion, and the transmission of a threat to international communications when he attempted to blackmail the Nike sportswear company.

He is also accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Daniels when she was his client.

