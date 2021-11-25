Michael Carrick breaks his silence on Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as Manchester United’s interim manager, insisting that he is solely focused on Chelsea.

“My future is these next two or three days,” Carrick, 40, told Sky Sports.

That’s as far as I’m willing to go.

“That’s exactly how it should be done.

At the best of times, football is the type of sport where you never know what’s around the corner.

“Right now, all of my focus and energy are on Sunday.”

On Sunday, Manchester United will play Chelsea in a Premier League showdown.

The Red Devils are coming off a Champions League victory over Villarreal, and Carrick is in command.

Carrick had previously worked as a first-team coach at Manchester United, but after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, he was promoted to manager.

The five-time Premier League winner became a key member of the backroom staff after retiring from a glittering playing career in Manchester.

The former Manchester United captain was also a coach under Jose Mourinho.

“We’ve been big, big rivals since I came to this club playing against Chelsea,” Carrick said of the match against European champions Chelsea.

“I have a history with Chelsea, which I enjoy.

“We’re excited for the game.”

“I’m in charge of what I can.”

Everything else is out of my hands because I need to win a football game, and that is exactly what I am looking forward to doing.

“As we showed [against Villarreal], we need to be stable and united.”

“Now that we’ve played a game, it’s a lot different talking than it was on Sunday afternoon when everything was new.”

‘Hopefully, I’ve already given them what they require and informed them of our expectations.’

“I expect the players to give it their all and give it their all,” says the coach.

