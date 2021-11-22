Michael Carrick interim manager first press conference, Brendan Rodgers EXCLUSIVE, Pochettino updates] Man United news LIVE: Michael Carrick interim manager first press conference, Brendan Rodgers EXCLUSIVE, Pochettino updates]

Manchester United has contacted BRENDAN RODGERS to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

And the Red Devils are willing to pay Rodgers’ current club Leicester £8 million in compensation.

After two seasons in Champions League contention with the Foxes, the former Liverpool manager is having a poor season, with his side currently two points behind United.

Following Watford’s 4-1 humiliation at Vicarage Road, Solskjaer was fired.

Following the 4-1 defeat at Watford, the club won only once in their next seven games, prompting an emergency board meeting to decide Solskjaer’s fate.

According to reports, Sir Alex Ferguson prefers Mauricio Pochettino to be the next manager.

The former Tottenham manager is currently contracted to Paris Saint-Germain, and the French club would be reluctant to lose him in the middle of the season.

WHERE AM I GOING?

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward may postpone his long-awaited departure to oversee the appointment of a new manager.

Following the collapse of the proposed European Super League, Woodward announced that he would be leaving his current position at the club and would be replaced by Richard Arnold in April.

However, according to Sky Sports, Woodward’s departure will be postponed in order to restore order and appoint a permanent replacement for Solskjaer.

According to United’s statement, the club is looking to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, when their longer-term targets will be available.

This means Woodward will likely stay in his current position for another eight to nine months, with the possibility of being in charge of the summer transfer window next year.

LU, WHERE ARE YOU NOW?

Yesterday, it was reported that Spain coach Luis Enrique is being considered as a possible successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to prefer Luis Enrique to Zinedine Zidane as United manager.

Enrique, 51, recently oversaw Spain’s World Cup qualification for Qatar 2022 and has no plans to leave his current position.

“Is today April Fools’ Day?” Enrique said when asked about reports linking him to Manchester United by La Sexta.

“Luis Enrique is absolutely not planning to leave Spain right now,” Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert, added.

