Michael Carrick says he hasn’t spoken to Ralf Rangnick yet as the interim manager of Manchester United awaits a visa to begin work.

Rangnick, 63, has been named manager, but he must first obtain a work permit before taking over.

That means Carrick will start against Arsenal once more.

“No, we haven’t been able to communicate with the incoming boss because of the process and work permit,” Carrick said.

“So we’ve kept going; it’s worked well the last two games, and it should work well tomorrow.”

“I don’t have much to report other than the work permit process is still ongoing, and I’m in this position, as I was for Villarreal and Chelsea, getting the boys ready for tomorrow’s game.”

After Cristiano Ronaldo was benched, rumors of the two working together to pick the team to face Chelsea surfaced.

Rangnick would have influenced the starting eleven, according to Gary Neville, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho’s pace in attack indicating a pressing style.

Gary Lineker, on the other hand, suggested that none of those claims were true.

Carrick also stated in his pre-match interview that he was in charge of the team, and given the limitations placed on Rangnick, he will most likely select the team to face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Carrick praised Fred at the weekend, implying that the Brazilian will remain in midfield.

After picking up an unlikely point at Stamford Bridge, it will be interesting to see if Carrick reverts to United’s familiar shape or continues with a narrow midfield.

