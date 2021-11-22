Michael Carrick speaks out about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s emotional Man United sacking, while Sean Maguire says his boss’ farewell was ‘tough.’

Michael Carrick speaks out about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s emotional Man United sacking, while Sean Maguire says the boss’ farewell was ‘tough.’

MICHAEL CARRICK has spoken out about Manchester United’s sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, describing it as “emotional.”

For three years at Old Trafford, the former United midfielder aided Solskjaer.

Following the dismissal of the Norwegian yesterday, he now assumes the role of caretaker boss.

“To begin with, it’s been an emotional time for everyone at the club,” Carrick said ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League match against Villarreal.

I’ve known Ole for a long time and have worked with him for three years.

“Knowing who he is, what his values are, and how he treats people.”

It was difficult for me and many others at the club to watch him lose his job.

I believe you could tell how much he meant to everyone from the outpouring of emotion yesterday.

“If you don’t create the right environment, you won’t get the results you deserve.”

“From all of us, a big thank you.”

Meanwhile, captain Harry Maguire claims that all of Manchester United’s players are going through the most difficult period of their careers.

Manager Ole Solskjaer was fired after a shocking run of one win in seven league games, which included thrashings at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford.

Maguire has been a key figure in the season’s downfall, with a string of poor performances culminating in his dismissal in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Watford.

“You look at the players at this football club, and it’s probably the most difficult time of their careers at club level,” Maguire said.

“The players must shoulder a significant amount of responsibility both on and off the field.”

“Either individually or collectively, we have not been good enough.

“The manager and the players were in it together as a group, and the manager paid the price.”

“It’s been a difficult time for us as players because of our admiration for the boss and what he’s done for us.”

“We’ve been on this journey together, and losing a job is never pleasant.”

Solskjaer gathered the players together on Sunday to say his goodbyes and to wish them well for the crucial Champions League match against Villarreal. Maguire admitted it had been an emotional day.

Ole is revered by all; he is and will continue to be a legend at this club.

“He came and spoke to us, and because of the emotion in the room, it was difficult to be in,” he said.

“Everyone has a great deal of respect for Ole; he is and always will be a legend at this club…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]