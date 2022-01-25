Michael Cole, a WWE legend, has revealed his amazing body transformation after losing four and a half STONE and getting ripped.

Michael Cole, a WWE legend, has revealed his incredible body transformation after losing four and a half STONE and getting ripped.

WWE’s superstars aren’t the only ones who try to stay in shape; those behind the microphone do as well.

Wrestlers working for Vince McMahon have become accustomed to posting photos of their ripped bodies on social media.

On both the Raw and SmackDown brands, it is well-known that WWE President Vince McMahon favors promoting large, muscular wrestlers.

Michael Cole, the ‘Voice of WWE,’ appears to have taken some workout advice from those athletes.

And the end result has been nothing short of incredible.

The 51-year-old, who was named Vice President of Announcing in the company this year, calls the play-by-play action on the blue brand.

But it’s not just his legendary voice that packs a punch after a remarkable body transformation that saw him lose four-and-a-half stone and transform into a stunning, shredded machine.

Cole famously competed against Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler at WrestleMania 28 and mocked his appearance while picking up a controversial victory over the ring legend, as fans will recall.

However, following his significant weight loss, the commentator now resembles an athlete.

And he revealed his motivation for working with jmprogram.com trainer Jesse Marines to transform himself.

“It was the ideal storm,” Cole told WWE.com two years ago.

Last October, everything came together at once: getting older, being on TV on a weekly basis, my metabolism slowing down, and being unhappy when I looked in the mirror and realized my energy wasn’t what it used to be.

I was mountain climbing, and the Grand Teton in Wyoming was the big mountain we attempted to scale.

At 12,500 feet, we were snowed off the mountain, and even if we hadn’t been, I knew I wouldn’t be able to complete the climb.

I was well aware that I was not physically capable of completing the task.

All of these factors conspired to convince me that I needed to make some changes in my life.

“I started at 226 pounds with 29.9% body fat and now weigh 169 pounds with 6.5 percent body fat, 11 months later,” he continued.

“I was down 65 pounds, but we changed my diet and added some calories, so I’ve gained a few pounds.”

“At 48, I feel better than I did at 21.”

Cole even claimed that his dramatic physical transformation was simple thanks to the assistance of Marines.

Although he claims that going tee-total was a big factor.

“I’m working with a trainer out of…,” he continued.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.