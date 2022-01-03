Michael Gallup’s Injury Diagnosis Is In

Michael Gallup has been diagnosed with an injury.

Michael Gallup, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has received an official injury diagnosis.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys wide receiver tore his ACL against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In the first half of Sunday’s 25-22 loss to the Cardinals, Gallup injured his left knee while going up for a touchdown catch.

The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent wide receiver was ruled out of the game right away.

Gallup was tested on Monday, and the torn ACL was confirmed.

Gallup is expected to recover completely.

“Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, according to a source following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

