Michael Irvin Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About Cowboys Stars

Michael Irvin Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Cowboys’ Stars

Michael Irvin, a former Dallas star, is one of the many Cowboys fans who is disappointed with the team’s loss in the Wild Card game on Sunday.

Irvin explained why the Cowboys were unable to defeat the San Francisco 49ers during a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan.

Dallas’ star offensive weapons, according to the former five-time Pro Bowler.

“Every game, Emmitt [Smith] and I stood in that tunnel.”

We exchanged glances and dubbed ourselves double trouble, whether on land or in the air.

We said before we went out on the field, ‘If we don’t show up, we don’t have a chance.’

According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota, “That’s the whole reason we did that, because we knew if we didn’t show up, we wouldn’t get a shot.”

“On Sunday, our stars didn’t show up.”

“We didn’t have a chance,” he added.

“When there’s disorder, there’s also dysfunction.”

We can’t have our stars putting up numbers like 31 rushing yards, one catch for 21 yards, and a 69 passer rating as role players.

Then there’s [Dalton] Schultz and [Cedrick] Wilson, our role players, who put up big numbers.

That’s a symptom of a disorder.

Attempting to elevate our role players to the status of stars, and our stars to the status of role players.

That’s a problem, and it’s a team problem.”

