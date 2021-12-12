Michael Irvin Names The Most Difficult NFL Venue To Play In

Michael Irvin names the most difficult NFL stadium to play in.

Which NFL stadium is the most difficult to compete in?

Michael Irvin, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned NFL Network analyst, voiced his opinion loud and clear this week.

According to Irvin, the Superdome in New Orleans is the most difficult stadium to play in.

“I’ve heard of all those other stadiums and even played in all those other stadiums them buddy,” Irvin admitted on Twitter earlier this week.

