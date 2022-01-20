Michael Irvin names three coaches for whom he would fire Mike McCarthy.

Michael Irvin names three coaches for whom he believes Mike McCarthy should be fired.

Michael Irvin, a Cowboys legend, has made it clear that he wants McCarthy fired.

In fact, he’d fire McCarthy for three specific coaches, but his demands are a little unrealistic.

In a loss to the 49ers last weekend, the Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit.

McCarthy has taken the brunt of the criticism, and it’s been suggested that he might be fired as a result.

Jerry Jones should pick up the phone and try to hire Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan, or Bill Belichick, according to Irvin.

Cowboys, best of luck.

“Look at what we’re going through right now,” Irvin told WGNO. “Everybody goes through all these coaching changes – cycling them in and out – trying to find that guy.”

“Now, if you can get Sean Payton for me?” Irvin inquired.

“Kyle Shanahan, Sean Payton, and Bill Belichick are my choices.

I’ll ship [Coach McCarthy’s] butt out of here right now for one of them if you can get me any of them.

Don’t just do it because it’s the right thing to do.

To improve, I’ll do it.”

