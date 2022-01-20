Michael Irvin Shares His Uncensored College Football Thoughts

Without a doubt, NIL has altered the landscape of college sports, providing athletes with a plethora of new financial opportunities.

In a new wide-ranging interview with 247Sports, NFL analyst Michael Irvin spoke about this new reality.

The “Playmaker” emphasized the importance of players taking their time and making sure they are getting the best deal possible.

Irvin exclaimed, “This is insane.”

“This is the wild west,” says the narrator.

‘Oh, that’s great, players get paid,’ everyone thinks.

You get a guy like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who has to make a lot of decisions.’

You have to realize that you are now a businessperson.

You’re more than a businessman; you’re your own company.

So, let’s make certain you aren’t undervaluing your company.

“I don’t want somebody to come up to me and offer me a (dollar)5,000 car deal if I’m a college student.”

Okay, because you now realize you might have taken your name out of the running for a million-dollar deal down the road.

So don’t take pennies or step over dollars in order to get those pennies.

I believe that (players) must navigate and be cautious with it.”

Irvin isn’t the only well-known figure who has recently discussed NIL.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, both past supporters of NIL legislation, recently expressed their dissatisfaction with the way it has impacted college football.

Before their two teams met in the national championship game earlier this month, Saban and Smart both called for NIL regulation.

