Michael Irvin Speaks Openly About The 49ers

Michael Irvin Makes an Open Statement About The 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a game that should be a great matchup between old rivals.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is concerned about this matchup.

Irvin was asked if he was nervous about the Cowboys’ upcoming matchup with the 49ers on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday.

The legendary wide receiver admitted that he didn’t want Dallas to play San Francisco until later in the playoffs.

Irvin responded, “Absolutely.”

“As soon as I saw the matchup, I thought to myself, ‘Oh god, not the 49ers.’ Friends texted me, ‘This is great, we got the 49ers.’ I thought to myself, ‘This is the worst draw ever.’

‘I wanted San Francisco to beat Green Bay or the Rams before we saw them.’

San Francisco’s running game, according to Irvin, knows how to control time of possession, and if the offense needs to open up, it has playmakers like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel who can consistently move the chains.

