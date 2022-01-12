Michael Irvin’s Honest Admittance Is Met With Applause From The NFL Community

The Reaction of the NFL Community to Michael Irvin’s Honest Admittance

Former Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admitted earlier this week that he was worried about the upcoming playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Irvin responded, “Absolutely.”

“As soon as I saw the matchup, I thought to myself, ‘Oh god, not the 49ers.’ Friends texted me, ‘This is great, we got the 49ers.’ I thought to myself, ‘This is the worst draw.’

‘I wanted San Francisco to beat Green Bay or the Rams before we saw them,’ I said.

Irving isn’t looking forward to facing the 49ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite playing at home, he believes San Francisco is the Cowboys’ most dangerous opponent.

Irvin’s nerves for the upcoming game were not well received by the fans.

“When Michael is trippin about this matchup, you know it’s not good,” one fan said.