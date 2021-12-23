Michael James Penzel, a former WWE star and US Army paratrooper, has died at the age of 64.

Corporal Kirchner, a former WWE star, has died at the age of 64, according to reports.

On Wednesday, Michael Penzel, the sports entertainer, died at his home.

According to Wrestlinginc.com, Penzel, a former paratrooper, met legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan in a gym and was introduced to pro wrestling.

He signed with WWE, which was then known as WWF, and went by the aliases RT Reynolds and Corporal Kirchner.

Penzel then went on to perform in Japan as Leatherface, a character based on the villain from the film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Kirchner was set to compete in a battle royal match at Wrestlemania X-7 in 2001, but he was pulled from the lineup a week before the event.

His wife, children, and grandchildren are among those who have survived him.

