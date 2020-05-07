Michael Jordan wanted to sign with adidas but they ‘didn’t feel like he was worth it’

Monday’s episode of ‘The Last Dance’ must have been a tough one to watch for the executives at adidas.

And the fifth episode gave some insight into one of the greatest marketing mistakes in history.

There are few people on the planet that haven’t heard of the NBA icon’s signature shoe, the Air Jordan, while the ‘Jordan Brand’ is worth billions and has played a huge role in Nike becoming the world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel company.

However, it all could have been so different.

‘Do you have a shoe company that you wanted to go with?’ Jordan is asked during the episode. ‘That was adidas,’ he replies.

In archival footage from before his NBA career began, a young Jordan is then seen saying ‘I like the Lakers, I like Marques Johnson, and I like adidas. I like adidas shoes.’

We even see a clip of him training in their shoes.

This was a man who grew up envisioning himself playing with the three stripes on his feet, something he has made no secret of before.

‘The thing is I never wore Nike shoes until I signed a Nike contract,’ Jordan revealed in an interview in 2009.

‘All through college I wore Converse and up to that point my favourite shoe was an adidas shoe. At the time everybody was starting to try and recruit me with what shoe to wear I was pro adidas the whole time.

‘Once I went through the presentation with Nike they really made a great effort of trying to have me have my input on the shoes, designing any shoes that I wanted to wear.

‘But then I was very loyal, I went back to adidas and said “look, this is the Nike contract, if you come anywhere close I’ll sign with you guys”.

‘Just anywhere close to what they were putting on the table. At that time adidas was a European brand product and they didn’t make a strong push for the States, they didn’t feel like it was worth it. In hindsight it was perfect for me because it made my decision so much easier.’

Back in 1984 Nike was was not the juggernaut it is today, the company primarily known for selling track shoes.

Adidas was still No 1 while Converse was the official shoe partner for the NBA, the Converse Weapon worn by stars such as Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and Larry Bird.

Jordan had worn converse through college and was open to the idea of following in the footsteps of such elite players.

However, Converse didn’t think a rookie was going to become bigger than Johnson or Bird and thus the door was left wide open for adidas to swoop.

However, they simply couldn’t give Jordan what he wanted.

‘Adidas was really dysfunctional by that time,’ says Jordan’s agent, David Falk. ‘And they had just told me, “look, we’d love to have Jordan, we just can’t make a shoe work at this point in time”. I wanted Michael to go with Nike because they were the big upstart.’

But Falk had to work hard to persuade Jordan to even consider Nike.

‘I couldn’t even get him to get on the damn plane to visit the campus, so I called his parents,’ he continues.

That’s when things changed. Falk called Jordan’s mother, who told her son he at least needed to hear Nike out.

‘My mother said, “you’re going to go listen. You may not like it, but you’re going to go listen”, Jordan recalls. ‘She made me get on that plane and go listen.’

The creation of a signature shoe was a key factor in the deal, something that was unprecedented for a rookie.

Falk focused on marketing his man in the image of an individual sport athlete, as opposed to a team one.

Nike ultimately agreed to giving Jordan his own shoe, as well as a $250,000 contract.

‘Nike’s expectation was at the end of year four they hoped to sell $3million of Air Jordans,’ Falk says. ‘In year one we sold $126million.’

The Air Jordan, an concept created by Jordan himself, transcended basketball and has become one of the most famous shoes of all time.

The 57-year-old last played for the Bulls in 1999 yet in December his brand earned its first $1billion quarter. It’s safe to say adidas will regret not giving him what he wanted.