Michael Jordan: Why did you wear 45 on your return with the Chicago Bulls?

After a year and a half off the court, in March 1995 Michael Jordan put on his tennis shoes again and returned to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. The world phenomenon was back, a little slower, a little heavier and with a different number.

Beyond the news of his return, Jordan surprised locals and strangers by not using the mythical #2. 3 but the #Four. Five. But why?. A new episode of ‘The Last Dance’ reveals the secret.

October 6, 1993, on the eve of the start of the season of the NBA, Chicago rocked the world with the press conference where Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the staves. A day that nobody imagined but that happened. This was the best player in history, after having won three titles in a row with the Bulls.

“I have nothing more to prove, I’m going high, I won everything with the Bulls and I won an Olympics. I’m a positive person and The best thing I can get out of this is that my dad saw me play my last game. and that makes me very happy, “he said at a press conference.

Evidently His dad’s death in July ’93 it had taken away from MJ the spirit to continue, the passion for Basketball He was on his side and decided not to go any further.

YOUR ARRIVAL TO BASEBALL

Michael I had played Baseball in high school and even though I followed him on TV and sometimes from the stadium of the White SoxI had never practiced it again.

In February 94 and after several talks with Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Bulls and White SoxJordan announced his arrival at the Birmingham Barons, a minor league team and with # 45 on flannel, the same number he used as a teenager.

The adventure lasted only one season, with not so good numbers although with an incredible streak of 13 games in a row with at least one hit (88 in total), 17 doubles and three home runs. Beyond how good or bad it was Michael that year the Baseball It allowed him to recover his ambition and the desire to compete, preparing the way for the bomb that would explode months later.

THE RETURN OF HIS MAJESTY … WITH THE 45!

During the start of the 94-95 season of the NBA, the rumors began to circulate. Michael Jordan’s return to the staves could happen. Months passed and the signals were getting stronger.

MJ visited one of the practices of the Bulls at the beginning of the year, he was reunited with his peers, he played a little and then the idea of ​​going back was around his head.

Promotions

The media was already speculating and the trigger was Scottie Pippen. At the end of February and before a duel before Golden state, the camera focused it, He raised his sneakers and, pointing to the silhouette of his Air Jordan, said to Michael, “Come here.”

And then his majesty would shake the world again. on March 18, 95 and with a simple “I´m Back”Jordan would change the history of the sport. The best of all time was back with his Bulls.

A day later he would get on the plane with the equipment and at the Indiana Pacers home he made his long-awaited return to the NBA…With 45 on his back!

And is that after announcing his retirement 17 months ago, Chicago withdrew the 23rd, hanging it at the top of the United CenterBut there was a more special reason for Jordan not to wear that sweater: His father.

“I didn’t want to use 23 because I knew my father wasn’t there to see me and I felt it was a new beginning. 45 was my number when I was playing in high school, “says MJ in The Last Dance.

And then he came back. The best of all was back to help Chicago in the final part of the season. The team qualified for the Playoffs and the dream of a fourth title was latent.

THE RETURN OF THE MYTHIC # 23

After playing the rest of the regular season with 45, Jordan and the Bulls would face Orlando in the first round of Playoffs, game where Michael He had a gray performance and lost several balls but there was one specifically that motivated him to forget about 45 and return to the jersey that made him a legend.

Nick Anderson He took the ball from him and scored. At the end of the game when asked about that play, he said: “45 is not the same as 23, could not have done that to 23”. Reason enough for Jordan will return to its immortal number.

They lost that series and the rest is history. The following 3 years the Chicago Bulls would regain the top of the NBA and they would be consecrated in the highest in the history of the sport.

I don’t know