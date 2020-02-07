Michael Owen reveals winning mentality of Manchester United dressing room

Michael Owen has spoken out on why he made his infamous move to Manchester United which has since alienated his once adoring Liverpool fanbase, as well as the mentality of Sir Alex Ferguson’s dressing room.

The Englishman joined United from Newcastle in 2009 on a pay-as-you-play deal, in a move that has earned him a negative reputation among Liverpool fans, having broke through with the club.

Speaking with former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher on his Greatest Games podcast, Owen revealed his thought process behind choosing United over Everton and Hull, who were interested in landing the England international at the time.

‘I don’t know what else I can do,’ he said. ‘At the time I am thinking ‘I can go top of the league, Manchester United, mid table Everton, or bottom Hull. I would live away from home if I was at Hull. I don’t know what I could have done.

‘You [Jamie Carragher] would do exactly the same and you know it.’

Owen also revealed what it was like to step into the dressing room of the all-conquering United team, and admitted it was a wake up call.

He said: ‘It is a mentality thing with the players. Every single time you set foot on that training ground you can just feel that winning mentality, they can’t lose.

‘The training – I went to Newcastle from Real Madrid and all of a sudden just thought “wow this is easy”, you get lackadaisical. I came to Manchester United and was like “wow I have to be on it every single day”.

‘They wanted to kill each other. They were literally big mates and there was blood, everything big tackles and you think “wow steady on” but they are just like animals wanting to win at all costs, all the time.

‘Having gone to different clubs and seeing the mind-set of survival or just being mid-table and that is fine we can take our foot off, or champions – we can’t let anyone in to be as good as us – it is chalk and cheese.’

Owen scored 17 goals in 52 appearances for United as he picked up a Premier League winners medal at Old Trafford.