Michael Phelps On The NCAA Swimming Scandal

Michael Phelps, a swimming legend, believes that competitors deserve a level playing field.

Phelps was asked about the ongoing controversy involving transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in a CNN interview.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Thomas began her collegiate swimming career on the men’s team.

She switched to the women’s team after a sex change.

Since then, she’s ruled the sport.

Last week, Phelps spoke about the controversy, comparing it to doping.

“I believe this goes back to the organizing committees,” Phelps told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, according to a transcript provided by Fox News.

“Because the playing field must be level.”

That is something I believe we all require.

Because that is what sports are, and I have no idea where this will lead.

I’m not sure what will happen.”

