Michael Smith defeats James Wade to advance to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship against Peter Wright.

Michael Smith defeats James Wade to advance to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship, where he will face Peter Wright.

Michael Smith, a family man, is hoping to raise the Ally Pally roof in Monday’s final against Peter Wright, so he can keep one over his children’s heads.

Bully Boy won 6-3 in the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals over bushy-faced James Wade in a battle of the beards.

After Snakebite defeated Gary Anderson 6-4, he will face Wright in Monday’s championship match.

Smith, a midfielder for St Helens, has made no secret of the importance of the £500,000 jackpot to his bank account and future plans.

Darts have completely transformed his life, allowing him to purchase properties, one of which has been converted into a farm.

However, if his luck turns sour and his prize money disappears, he admits he may find himself “homeless.”

“Even a year ago, I’d given up,” Smith said, holding a passport photo of his wife and two children in his wallet.

“But we’d just bought a new house, and with the money I spend on mortgages every month, I can’t afford to give away darts or lose matches.”

“We’re on the streets if I don’t pay my mortgages.”

We’ve lost our home.

I realize it adds to the pressure, but it keeps me focused.

“I have to stay alert.

It demonstrates that the work I’ve been doing for the past 12 months has been successful.”

Wade’s path to the semi-finals had been extremely fortunate, with one Covid bye in the third round and only FOUR 180s in the first three games.

On the old BDO circuit, a pre-match three-dart average of 87.67 would barely get you a win, let alone get you to the finals of this prestigious tournament.

There was a lot riding on Wade’s shoulders after a public spat with Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle and a public scolding of any oche doubters.

Wade came here with a point to prove, having been dubbed “the greatest player never to win a world title” and having lost three previous semi-finals.

Smith, 31, averaging 119.14 and finishing with a superb 114 outshot, won the first set in the decisive leg and then the second against the throw.

Wade gained confidence by winning the third set after Smith missed darts to take a 3-0 lead.

When the Machine got to 121, they did a Liam Gallagher-style ‘I’m impressed with that’ celebration, which got the crowd up and dancing.

Wade, who is 38 years old, should have leveled…

