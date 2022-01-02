Michael Smith defeats James Wade to reach the final of the PDC World Darts Championship, as he approaches a £500,000 payday to save his home.

Michael Smith, a family man, hopes to raise the Ally Pally roof on Monday in order to keep one over his children’s heads.

Bully Boy won the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals 6-3 over bushy-faced James Wade in a battle of the beards.

The St Helens striker has made no secret of the significance of the £500,000 jackpot to his bank account and future plans.

Darts has changed his life dramatically, allowing him to purchase properties, one of which has been converted into a farm.

However, if his luck runs out and his prize money disappears, he admits that he may find himself “homeless.”

“Even a year ago, I’d given up,” Smith said, holding a passport photo of his wife and two sons in his wallet.

“But we’d just bought a new house, and I can’t afford to give away darts and lose matches with the money I spend on mortgages every month.”

“If I don’t pay my mortgages, we’ll be homeless.”

We’ve lost our housing.

I realize it adds to the pressure, but it helps me stay focused.

“I must remain alert.

It has demonstrated that what I have been working on for the past 12 months has been successful.”

Wade’s path to the semi-finals had been extremely fortunate, with one Covid bye in the third round and only FOUR 180s in the first three games.

On the old BDO circuit, a pre-match three-dart average of 87.67 would barely get you a win, let alone get you to the finals of this prestigious tournament.

There was a lot riding on Wade’s shoulders after a public spat with Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle and a scolding for any oche doubters.

Wade came into this tournament with a point to prove, having been dubbed “the greatest player never to win a world title” and having lost three previous semi-finals.

Smith, 31, averaging 119.14 and sealing the victory with a superb 114 outshot, won the first set in the decisive leg and then the second against the throw.

Wade gained confidence by winning the third set after Smith missed darts to take a 3-0 lead.

When the Machine reached 121, they did a Liam Gallagher-style ‘I’m impressed with that’ celebration, which got the crowd up and dancing.

Wade, 38, should have tied the game at 2-2, but his blunders allowed Smith to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Smith’s suffocating grip on the final tightened…

