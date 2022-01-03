Michael Smith shocks Peter Wright with a 28-dart finish in the World Darts Championship final.

Michael Smith stuns Peter Wright with a stunning 28-dart finish in the World Darts Championship final.

THE FINAL OF THE WORLD DARTS CUP got off to a shambolic start with a 28 DART leg.

While pondering easy doubles, Michael Smith and Peter Wright were both overcome with nerves.

Check out this crazy start to the World Darts Championship final… the final stages of a 28-dart leg!

https:t.coxq5ktH7xdb(hashtag)(hashtag)LoveTheDartspic.twitter.com03HZixuEsn Sky Sports Main Event and DartsLive blog: https:t.coxq5ktH7xdb(hashtag)

After both men had gone bust, Smith eventually edged it out with a double one.

Wright, a former world champion from Scotland, easily won the first leg.

Smith appeared to be on his way to tying the game in the second.

However, after both men missed a string of doubles that they normally make, Wright only had 10 points to clear, while Smith was stuck on seven.

MORE TO COME IN THE FUTURE.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience ever, download our fantastic, new, and improved free App.

Click here for iPhone and here for Android.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun.