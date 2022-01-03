Michael Smith vs. Peter Wright in the PDC World Darts Championship 2022 final: Start time TONIGHT, live stream, TV channel

Michael Smith will face Peter Wright in the final of this year’s PDC World Darts Championship.

Despite a number of high-profile players having positive Covid cases, the show went on at a packed Ally Pally.

Bully Boy Smith made it to the final in 2019 but lost to Michael van Gerwen, while Snakebite Wright, the 2-2020 champion, is aiming for a second title.

Gerwyn Price, last year’s champion, was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Smith.

Sky Sports will broadcast every arrow of the tournament live.

If you don’t already have a Sky subscription, you can get a £9.99 NOW TV pass to watch on multiple devices.

Quarter-finals on Saturday, January 1st

Semi-finals on Sunday, January 2nd

