Michael van Gerwen slams the PDC after Covid’s £500k Darts World Championships run.

Michael van Gerwen was enraged after Covid ruined his £500,000 world championship bid, accusing the PDC of lax health and safety protocols.

Following a positive test last night, Holland’s three-time world darts champion is out of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

However, Mighty Mike, 32, believes that the organisers could have done more to prevent the virus from spreading at Ally Pally.

“They actually have to check everyone at the door every day, they didn’t do that,” Van Gerwen said, adding that he was “disappointed, confused, and angry.”

“According to the British Government, this is not necessary, but it would have been useful to protect your own organization and the World Championship.”

“The PDC will always claim that they followed the government’s rules, but they could have been scrutinized more closely.”

“There hasn’t been enough control.”

It’s now just a huge corona bomb.

“It’s leaking like a basket, and I’m paying a high price for it now.”

“The fact that I haven’t done anything adds to the sourness.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Following his second-round exit against Rob Cross, Raymond van Barneveld announced on Christmas Eve that he had contracted the virus.

Vincent van der Voort, a fellow Dutchman, was the first active player to be sent off for Covid on Monday, ahead of his match against James Wade.

He had spent Christmas Day at their manager’s house with Van Gerwen.

“Of course, our health is the most important thing,” the world No. 3 said, “but you are here to win the tournament.”

“I had no idea this was going to happen.”

I’ve been almost nowhere with Vincent.

We didn’t even go to the hotel’s breakfast room because it was too crowded.

“Now we get to sit here together, but we had this all planned out differently.”

This is, once again, the worst nightmare.

“Every day I put myself to the test here.”

I’m not sure where I got it from.

Nonetheless, we are the losers.”

To be the best, I’d rather play at the highest level.

Van Gerwen will have to observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with UK government rules, while his opponent Chris Dobey will receive a bye into the fourth round.

“We hope Vincent and Michael stay in good health and share their disappointment at not being able to continue in the tournament,” a PDC spokesperson said.

“We won’t comment on individual players’ situations, and at the William Hill World Darts Championship, we continue to follow approved protocols, which include testing for all players.”

Gerwyn is an interesting character.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.