Michael Vick Gives His Thoughts On Justin Fields’ Rookie Season

Michael Vick, a former NFL quarterback, appeared on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this week to discuss a variety of topics related to the league’s current state.

He discussed Justin Fields’ rookie year with the Chicago Bears during his appearance on the show.

While Vick admires Fields’ abilities, he is concerned that Matt Nagy’s scheme in Chicago does not fully utilize the Ohio State product’s abilities.

“The scheme isn’t beneficial right now because we haven’t seen the production,” Vick said. “As a coach, Matt Nagy—we know each other well, and we’ll probably have the same conversation—there’s a lot of things that can go wrong on an offense and why things won’t go right, but sometimes you run out of time and you don’t get any do-overs, so they got to clean it up quickly.”

Vick, who has been a Fields fan for several months, has a valid complaint.

The following is a clip from The Rich Eisen Show:

Fields will be aided by the fact that the Bears are expected to make a coaching change sooner rather than later.

When the Bears finally fire Nagy, they’ll need to hire a coach who knows how to get the most out of Fields.

Vick, for the time being, appears unimpressed with Chicago’s handling of Fields.

Fields has thrown for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts this season.

