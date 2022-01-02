Michael Vick’s Reaction To Former Coach Dan Reeves’ Death

Former coach Dan Reeves died recently, and Michael Vick has expressed his condolences to his family.

On Saturday, the NFL lost an extraordinary coach.

At the age of 77, Dan Reeves, the head coach of the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons, died.

He died, according to reports, as a result of complications from a long illness.

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick took to Twitter to comment on Reeves’ death.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of Coach Dan Reeves’ passing,” Vick said.

“He was a wonderful husband, father, and mentor to a large number of people.”

He was a father figure to me, and he will be greatly missed.

During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“I adore you, Coach.”

Michael Vick Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Dan Reeves

Michael Vick Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Dan Reeves

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of my beloved Coach Dan Reeves. He was a great husband, father and mentor to so many. I loved him like a father and he will truly be missed. My prayers are with his family during this time. Love you, Coach. pic.twitter.com/LBUmhqySDE — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) January 1, 2022