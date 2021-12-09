Michael Wilbon’s Anti-Pat McAfee Remark Has Gone Viral

Michael Wilbon’s old remark about Pat McAfee has gone viral.

Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter and current sports radio personality, is said to have landed a major sponsorship deal on Thursday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and NBA insider Shams Charania, McAfee has agreed to a four-year extension with FanDuel, which will keep the sports book as the show’s exclusive betting partner. The new deal will pay McAfee and the rest of the crew roughly (dollar)30 million per year.

The lucrative contract is the latest sign of the former gambler’s meteoric rise in the sports media industry.

McAfee has made every second count since resigning from the Indianapolis Colts to pursue a career in media.

On Thursday, messages of congratulations flooded social media for the 34-year-old host, but an old video of ESPN host Michael Wilbon criticizing McAfee began to circulate.

“Tear your uniform off… Someone needs to stage an intervention.”

Get in touch with him right away if you know who he is.

When McAfee retired in 2017, Wilbon said on Pardon the Interruption, “Make him put his helmet back on.”

Michael Wilbon’s Old Comment On Pat McAfee Going Viral

A great reminder to always believe in yourself and bet on yourself… GGs to @PatMcAfeeShow on signing his 2nd massive deal w/ @FanDuel, this one for nearly $30M a year 🤯@OldTakesExposed, this @RealMikeWilbon take may belong in the HoF pic.twitter.com/x4501t5zNj — eFuse Daniel (@IntraterDaniel) December 9, 2021