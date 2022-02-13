Michele Tafoya’s final NBC broadcast is tonight.

Michele Tafoya’s last NBC appearance is tonight.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the call for NBC will be Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

NBC’s ET

This will be Tafoya’s last NFL on NBC broadcast as a sideline reporter.

The big news was announced earlier this year by NBC.

Tonight Is Michele Tafoya’s Final Broadcast With NBC

