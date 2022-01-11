Michelle Tafoya Gets Some Big News From NBC

Michelle Tafoya Gets Major Breakthrough on NBC

Michelle Tafoya’s final season as an NFL sideline reporter for NBC will be her most successful yet.

For unknown reasons, Tafoya has been missing from several NBC primetime games this season.

She intends to pursue other endeavors once the season is over.

First, she’ll ride out into the sunset to work the year’s biggest game.

The Super Bowl will be Tafoya’s final game as a sideline reporter, according to NBC.

